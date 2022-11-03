Sausage Fest is back at Trinity Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove, though the format is slightly different than in years past.
This year, the church is selling bulk sausage for $9 per pound, according to an event flyer on Facebook.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 6:06 pm
Sausage Fest is back at Trinity Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove, though the format is slightly different than in years past.
This year, the church is selling bulk sausage for $9 per pound, according to an event flyer on Facebook.
Along with the sausage sale, the church is also putting on a bake sale.
Both sale events take place at the church, 518 E. Business Highway 190, from 8 a.m. until all the sausage is sold.
In years past, the church had a sit-down style meal of sausage.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.