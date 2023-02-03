Having had two such town halls already, the city of Copperas Cove is inviting business leaders to participate in a town hall Thursday to discuss the solar eclipse the will turn Texas and other states dark on April 8, 2024.
The town hall is scheduled to take place beginning at 6 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Local businesses are encouraged to send a representative to the meeting.
Copperas Cove and nearby cities like Kempner, Lampasas and Killeen are in the “path of totality.”
According to space.com, Central Texas is in the path of totality in a 124-mile-wide “swatch of land stretching from Mexico to Canada” that will momentarily leave that area in night-like darkness.
Copperas Cove’s length of time in totality is one second shorter than Kempner and Lampasas but is seven seconds longer than Killeen, according to data on nationaleclipse.com.
Totality in Copperas Cove is scheduled to begin at 1:36 p.m. that day and is scheduled to last 4 minutes, 23 seconds. Totality in Killeen is scheduled to begin 20 seconds after 1:36 p.m. and is expected to last 4 minutes, 16 seconds.
Jeff Stoddard, the city’s Parks and Recreation director told the Copperas Cove City Council during a regular council meeting on Nov. 15, 2022, he expects the seven seconds enough of a difference to push a large number of tourists into the city.
During the November meeting, Stoddard said cities of similar size to Copperas Cove experienced large numbers of visitors in the path of totality in August 2017.
Cities such as Ravenna, Nebraska; Carbondale, Illinois; Newberry, South Carolina; Rexbury, Idaho; and Grand Island, Nebraska — which had population numbers spanning from 1,300 in Ravenna to 53,131 in Grand Island — all experienced from between 30,000 to 60,000 visitors for the eclipse, Stoddard told the council.
Based on conversations with city leaders in the aforementioned cities, Stoddard said he expects hotels and restaurants to be full, visitors arriving as early as four days prior to the eclipse, every open space filled with people and vehicles, parks to be full, city resources to be stressed and large traffic congestion for about two to three hours after the event.
The city of Killeen and Central Texas College also hyped the eclipse during a news conference on Nov. 17.
City officials in Killeen said during the news conference that they are “pulling out all the stops” for attracting visitors for the celestial event.
