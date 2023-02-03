solar eclipse

City and business leaders in Copperas Cove and Central Texas are making plans for large numbers of visitors in 2024 thanks to a total solar eclipse.

Having had two such town halls already, the city of Copperas Cove is inviting business leaders to participate in a town hall Thursday to discuss the solar eclipse the will turn Texas and other states dark on April 8, 2024.

The town hall is scheduled to take place beginning at 6 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Local businesses are encouraged to send a representative to the meeting.

