With early voting underway, City Council and school board candidates in Copperas Cove are expected to be on hand to answer questions Wednesday at the Copperas Cove Independent School District Board Room.
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is hosting a political forum that is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s administration building, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
The purpose of the forum is to give the citizens a chance to “get to know the candidate,” according to Nancy Nelson, interim president and board of directors chair. They will first be asked preselected questions, and then the floor will be open for questions from residents.
One seat in both elected entities are contested this year.
For Place 4 of the Copperas Cove City Council, John Hale is facing off against Edith Natividad.
For Place 5 of the Copperas Cove ISD school board, incumbent Jeff Gorres is being challenged by Heather Copeland.
