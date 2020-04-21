COPPERAS COVE — The City of Copperas Cove will save a significant amount of money after getting a great rate to refinance two sets of General Obligation bonds.
The City Council voted Tuesday night to accept a bid by JPMorgan Chase that lowered the rate on the bond issues to 1.26% over 15 years. Originally, the bond from 2010 had an interest rate of 4.29%, while the bond from 2011 had a rate of 5.08%.
Gary Kimble of Specialized Public Finance said the new rate would save the city $1.78 million in debt service, even better than the $835,000 anticipated before the meeting. The city council approved the agreement with JPMorgan Chase unanimously.
In other matters, council members also voted to oppose a rate increase by Oncor Electric. Oncor has submitted a filing to the Public Utility Commission to increase distribution rates by nearly $76 million. The increase would add an average of 88 cents to a monthly residential electricity bill.
The council voted unanimously to oppose the rate increase and seek reimbursement from Oncor of any legal fees the city incurs.
Council members also voted to form a committee to look at possible changes to the Copperas City Council. Under state law, the city can discuss possible changes to the charter every two years. Any changes recommended would go before voters for approval.
After discussion, the council agreed to form the committee this year, but without any expectation of getting any recommendations about the charter until next year.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah also updated the council on several issues, including the COVID-19 outbreak. Haverlah announced the welcome news that no new cases of COVID-19 have been found in the city since last week, while one additional person is now listed as recovered.
The City Council is likely to need an emergency meeting before the end of this month to discuss extending Copperas Cove’s current disaster declaration, which is set to expire April 30.
The declaration is likely to be extended to ensure the city remains eligible for state and federal funding and reimbursement related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haverlah also said that the U.S. Business 190 median project is still in the design phase, with TxDOT requesting revisions and corrections on the design before allowing it to proceed to the bidding process. Bids are expected to be let in September, with a construction start possible in either December of this year or January of next year
A total of just over $11 million has been allotted for the project, including just over $1 million in city government funds. An additional $420,000 has been contributed by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful through the Governor’s Community Achievement Awards to help with beautification along the corridor.
dperdue@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.