COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council voted to take the next step toward getting a state grant to help cover the cost of upgrades to Texas Highway 9.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a resolution authorizing City Manager Ryan Haverlah as the city official who will be the point of contact for a Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) the city hopes to receive.
The grant is expected to cover $3.1 million of the estimated $5 million cost of the Highway 9 project, which would add an exit ramp from northbound Highway 9 onto Tank Destroyer Boulevard and an entrance ramp onto southbound Highway 9 from Old Georgetown Road.
The resolution gives Haverlah the power to apply for, accept, reject or modify the grant on behalf of the city. Applying for the grant is the first step, and Haverlah said during the meeting that the application will be hand-delivered to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission at the end of this month.
Haverlah stressed that the grant application was a complicated process that required cooperation from Fort Hood, the Texas Department of Transportation, Bell and Coryell counties and the cities of Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen, Gatesville, and Temple.
Inter-governmental agreements will have to be completed with Fort Hood and TxDOT so that the transportation agency can begin work on a project that will be located on land that belongs to the post.
If the grant is approved, Haverlah will also move to collect financial contributions from Fort Hood and the local communities contributing to the project.
The new access ramps are a key component of the proposed multimodal truck-rail project, a joint effort between Copperas Cove and Fort Hood. Once the ramps are in place, Fort Hood will move all commercial truck traffic from the current exit point on Clarke Road to the new access point on Tank Destroyer Boulevard. A new loading and unloading point for truck deliveries will also be built.
Ultimately, the railhead near Tank Destroyer Boulevard would be expanded to create a facility that can be used for commercial shipping while also being available for the quick and efficient loading of Army vehicles and supplies for transport.
The current estimated project cost of the multimodal facility is around $105 million.
The council sped through Tuesday’s agenda, taking about an hour to finish the four public hearings and seven action items on the agenda.
No one spoke during the public hearings, which concerned changing the future land use land zoning of two developments being done by Mitchell & Associates. Each change was approved unanimously.
Council also approved each action item unanimously and with little discussion.
Items approved included $165,478 for new mobile data terminals for the police department, and awarding a contract for $603,820 for completion of phase two of the City Park sewer line project.
The city plans to hold a town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center to discuss utility billing. Haverlah said the city has begun sending out water bills to customers and the town hall is designed to answer questions about customer accounts, charges, and payments, as well as making payment arrangements with the city, if needed.
dperdue@kdhnews.com
