COPPERAS COVE — Seeking input from the Copperas Cove City Council, Scott Osburn, the city’s Public Works director, requested direction about the amount of additional water rights the city would like to purchase from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
In October, the City Council had recommended purchasing an additional 7 million gallons per day from WCID-1. The additional water rights are available because the water district has indicated its intent to expand the Belton Lake water treatment facility with the recent opening of the Stillhouse Lake water treatment facility.
The estimated debt the city would incur from this has increased by nearly $3 million since October’s estimate, however, which is why Osburn requested input from the council. As of Tuesday’s briefing, the city could incur an estimated $38.14 million.
After brief discussions, the council agreed to direct the city to stay the course.
Councilwomen Dianne Campbell and Joann Courtland, along with Councilman Shawn Alzona, recommended the city continue to pursue the 7 million gallons per day.
Councilman Jay Manning was hesitant to agree to that and at first suggested dropping it to 6 million gallons per day, citing concerns of estimated utility rate increases that customers would incur.
According to the staff report attached to the agenda item, utility customers in Copperas Cove could incur an increase of around $11.15 per month by 2026 for the city’s additional 7 million gallons per day, compared to an estimated $9.56 for 6 million gallons per day.
“I hate to see these changes come in more than $10,” Manning said. “And maybe that’s not the way to look at it, but I just kind of choke on thinking about raising the rates that much.”
Courtland addressed Manning’s concerns, citing a growing population.
“To that point, as we continue to grow, I would imagine that deficit is going to go down as we get more and more customers,” she said. “So in three years, it may not be the $11. It may end up being the $9.06 because we have more customers paying into the pot. So you’d have to think about it as growth and being able to have the water capacity for that growth.”
Copperas Cove’s growth has been steady over the past 10 years. Official Census data showed the city’s population at 36,670 in 2020, up from 32,032 in 2010. City officials have stated that growth trends show the city’s population increasing at a rate of around 2% per year.
As Courtland spoke, Manning shrugged his shoulders and nodded, in a show of acknowledgment that he understood her perspective.
In October, the council had the opportunity to recommend the purchase of more water rights up to 10 million gallons per day.
At the time, Councilman Fred Chavez, who was not present in Tuesday’s meeting, referred to water rights as “the new gold.”
Other council members at the time expressed urgency in making sure the city had enough water rights to accommodate a growing population for the next 30 years or so.
