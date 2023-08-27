Copperas Cove City Councilman Jack Smith is seeking reelection to his Place 7 seat. Smith is being challenged by Latisha Walton.
The Herald sent Smith a number of questions. Those questions and his answers are below.
1) For how long have you served on the Copperas Cove City Council? Why are you seeking reelection?
Smith: I have been on the Council for 4 years. I am running for my 2nd and final full term. We do have Term limits in Copperas Cove.
2) What are your plans if you are reelected?
Smith: We have a lot of projects started for the city. I would like to see these projects completed, The new animal control facility, new senior center, and the expanded solid waste transfer station. I would also like to see the recycling program expanded with the cooperation of Fort Cavazos.
3) What are the top issues you are going to focus your campaign on?
Smith: Recycling is a big deal today. Getting an interlocal agreement with Fort Cavazos is the key to keep this program going. Getting the multi-modal Rail/Truck facility with Fort Cavazos would also be very beneficial to Copperas Cove. We all have to work together on Economic development. Parks are a priority, and the city has made lots of improvements to our parks and I would like to see this continue.
4) So far in your time in office, what would you say has been the biggest accomplishment?
Smith: I am most proud of being able to lower the tax rate every year that I have been in office.
5) How has your career as a real estate agent shaped you while on the city council?
Smith: My career in management before I began selling real estate has been more beneficial. My relationships with all of the local organizations and local entities helps tremendously.
6) Why is it important for local residents to be involved and participate in local government?
Smith: The city cannot function without volunteers. We are all in this together and the council listens and takes action on recommendations from all of the committee volunteers.
