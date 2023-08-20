Copperas Cove City Councilwoman Vonya Hart is seeking reelection to her Place 6 seat. The 52-year-old incumbent is being challenged by high school senior Tayler Stokes.
Filing for a spot on the ballot continues through 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Copperas Cove City Councilwoman Vonya Hart is seeking reelection to her Place 6 seat. The 52-year-old incumbent is being challenged by high school senior Tayler Stokes.
Filing for a spot on the ballot continues through 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
The Herald sent Hart a number of questions. Those questions and her answers are below.
1) For how long have have you served on the Copperas Cove City Council? Why are you seeking reelection?
I have served on Copperas Cove City Council since 2020. I am honored to be the first black woman ever to be elected to this position. I am seeking re-election to continue my commitment to serving the residents of Copperas Cove.
2) What are your plans if you are reelected?
Moving forward, I would like to continue on those initiatives that I promised in 2020…..Community Cohesiveness, Quality of Life and Balanced Growth and Development. I am proud of my accomplishments for making strides in these areas thus far, and would like the opportunity to continue doing so. My campaign will focus on celebrating my commitment in these areas and my commitment to community involvement.
3) What are the top issues you are going to focus your campaign on?
Same answer as #2.
4) So far in your time in office, what would you say has been the biggest accomplishment?
I have been a Licensed Professional Counselor for over 20 years, working in the field of mental health for over 30 years. My knowledge equips me with effective communication strategies that enhances the relationships with others. I have conducted workshops on such topics as Stress Management, Problem Solving/ Conflict Resolution, Anger Management and Effective ways for Communication. I believe these life experiences allows me to connect with others within our community and our neighboring cities.
5) How has your career as a licensed professional counselor shaped you while on the city council?
I believe that community involvement in our local government is important because it involves……YOU!!! Your voice is so important while these decisions are being made, and I have made efforts to answer emails and to stay visible in our community to be available for questions from our residents. Your concerns assist me in the decision making process. And thank you to those who have shared their stories with me, even if we disagreed, they were healthy conversations.
6) Why is it important for local residents to be involved and participate in local government?
Ok…I truly tried to pick out one of my biggest accomplishments, but I feel there were a few to highlight here….
1. The first council member to introduce the proclamations for Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month, which were signed by our Mayor. These were presented to The NAACP and LULAC organizations.
2. Collaborative efforts for bringing first time victim services to Copperas Cove, outside of the legal system.
3. Applying research strategies to introduce grant funding initiatives for parks and recreation and infrastructure to city officials.
4. with local developers regarding the importance of “Green Space” in communities.
5. Vocalizing the importance of investing ARPA ( American Rescue Plan Act) funding back into the community.
I would like to thank everyone who I have worked with in these areas because all of you have been very instrumental with making great things happen for our citizens! Many Blessings Copperas Cove!
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.