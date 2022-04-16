During Tuesday’s meeting, the Copperas Cove City Council will discuss and provide direction to City Manager Ryan Haverlah for how to allocate the remaining American Relief Plan Act money it has received from the federal government.
The federal government awarded the city a total of $8,235,166 in coronavirus relief funds, which the city received half of last year. The other half of the money is expected to be disbursed to the city’s coffers this year.
Of that, the city has already allocated $2.95 million, meaning it has $6.22 million left to allocate.
Haverlah has provided a list of recommendations of approved projects or services for the city council to provide direction. The total cost for all is $9.17 million, meaning not all will be able to be funded with the federal money.
Some of the proposed projects include using $3 million for the Killeen/Cove 20-inch water transmission line relocation project, using $219,178 for two firefighter positions to staff a fourth ambulance, or using $977,500 to reconfigure Fire Station No. 3.
Several other projects are on the proposed list for the council to mull over. To see the full list, find the agenda and its attachments at https://bit.ly/3KPTLtM.
Water Line Replacement
Subsequently, the Killeen/Cove 20-inch water line project is also on the budget for possible approval by the city council after the coronavirus relief fund discussion.
The project would relocate and install a 24-inch line around 26,000 linear feet from Clear Creek Drive in Killeen to Copperas Cove’s Turkey Run Pump Station.
City officials have said the current line, which is less accessible to Copperas Cove than the new one would be, was constructed in the mid ‘70s and is nearing its life-cycle.
The current line runs well into Fort Hood property and underneath the Fort Hood railhead, complicating repairs, city officials said.
After bidding the project out, the city received a bid for just over $9.85 million. Assuming the council agrees to use the $3 million from ARPA funding, the remainder of the project will be funded with Certificates of Obligation from the 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 Water and Sewer funds.
