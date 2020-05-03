COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council will meet on Tuesday at the city’s Technology Center at 508 S. Second St. in Copperas Cove.
A workshop is scheduled for 5:45 p.m., with the regular meeting scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Due to social distancing restrictions, the public will not be allowed to attend the meeting. However, the public can monitor and contribute comments by phone, by dialing 888-475-4499 and using meeting ID 986-602-9818.
Items on the agenda will include an update on activities related to COVID-19 by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and by City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.