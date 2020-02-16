COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council is likely to take the next step toward getting a state grant to help cover the cost of upgrades to the Texas Highway 9 at its next meeting on Tuesday.
One of the action items on the council’s regular meeting agenda is a resolution to authorize City Manager Ryan Haverlah to act as the city official who can apply for, accept, reject or alter the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) the city hopes to receive.
The grant is expected to cover $3.1 million of the estimated $5 million cost of the project, which would add an exit ramp from northbound Highway 9 onto Tank Destroyer Boulevard and an entrance ramp onto southbound Highway 9 from Old Georgetown Road.
While Copperas Cove is the grant application sponsor, surrounding communities are contributing the remaining funding for the project. Fort Hood; TxDOT; Bell and Coryell counties; and the cities of Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen, Gatesville, and Temple will all contribute money or in-kind services to the Highway 9 project.
The new access ramps are a key component of the proposed multimodal truck-rail project, a joint effort between Copperas Cove and Fort Hood.
Once the ramps are in place, Fort Hood will move all commercial truck traffic from the current exit point on Clarke Road to the new access point on Tank Destroyer Boulevard.
A new loading and unloading point for truck deliveries would also be built. Ultimately, the railhead near Tank Destroyer Boulevard would be expanded to create a facility that can be used for commercial shipping while also being available for the quick and efficient loading of Army vehicles and supplies for transport.
The current estimated project cost of the multimodal facility is around $105 million.
Four public hearings will also be held during the next meeting. Council will consider changing the future land use land and rezoning property for two developments being done by Mitchell & Associates.
The regular meeting of the council will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St. in Copperas Cove.
