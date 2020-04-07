COPPERAS COVE - The Copperas Cove City Council will continue to fund a meal program for senior citizens affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council voted unanimously to budget $35,000 to fund the Cove Cares meal program during their regular meeting Tuesday evening. City Manager Ryan Haverlah told council that the program has been highly successful since it began on March 23. Haverlah said 1,751 senior meals were delivered during the first week of the program and participation has continued to be high during subsequent weeks. The city is budgeting $7,000 a week for food costs, and Haverlah said that seems to be a fair estimate, given that the invoice for the second week of the program came in at $6,800.
The program will be funded for five weeks, with the city’s contribution expected to end at the end of this month unless extended at a future council meeting.
The city is also collecting donations to help defray the cost of the program. Jonas and Lessly Titas donated $5,500 as seed money to start the program. Cove House homeless shelter director Brian Hawkins announced during the public forum portion of Tuesday’s meeting that his organization has donated $1,000 to the Cove Cares program. Anyone else who wishes to donate can send a check written to the City of Copperas Cove, designated for the Cove Cares program, to P.O. Drawer 1449, Copperas Cove, Texas, 76522.
After receiving a question from the public, Haverlah emphasized that all those delivering meals to the elderly were being screened for coronavirus symptoms each day before being allowed to drop-off any food. They also wear personal protective equipment at all times while delivering those meals.
Haverlah also updated the council on the coronavirus situation as part of a report at the end of the meeting. Haverlah said the city was on a call with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday, at which time the governor called his latest coronavirus executive order a stay-at-home order. Haverlah said that because the city’s current disaster declaration mirrors the governor’s order, it is, in effect, a stay-at-home order. Haverlah emphasized that anyone who is conducting essential business such as grocery shopping needs to practice social distancing, and said Copperas Cove officials have been checking local businesses to ensure they were following the mandates outlined in the city’s disaster declaration.
Haverlah added that the city’s transition to handling its own water billing was continuing, and that the city was expecting to upload necessary information to the online customer service portal on Wednesday. That information should allow customers to see current information on their usage and payments once it is complete. The city continues to waive late fees and disconnections during the transition period.
Haverlah also said the city was experiencing very high call volumes at the Utility Administration building, with up to 1,200 calls a day. The department is being forced to return messages left by callers and hopes to soon be returning those calls within 48 hours. He apologized to city water customers for the inconvenience, and said all calls would be returned as soon as possible.
One piece of surprising news came at the very end of Haverlah’s report. Haverlah told the council that the city’s application for a Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) to help fund a ramp project on Texas Highway 9 was not approved by state officials. Haverlah said the city’s application was ranked 7th by the panel considering the $3.1 million grant. Because that ranking would have resulted in about $800,000 in funding, the panel did not approve the grant request. Haverlah said the city would consider applying for the grant again in the fall, and would continue seeking federal funding for the rest of the multi-modal rail project the city is pursuing with Fort Hood.
The city council is scheduled to hold its next meeting on April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.