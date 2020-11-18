COPPERAS COVE — As a result of his evaluation by the Copperas Cove City Council and Mayor Bradi Diaz, City Manager Ryan Haverlah received an extension to his contract along with a pay raise during a city council meeting this week.
After going into executive session Tuesday night for approximately 30 minutes, the council reconvened, and Councilman Dan Yancey quickly made a motion to approve the one-year extension and a 3.25% pay increase.
The motion was quickly seconded and passed unanimously 5-0. Councilmen Fred Chavez and Jack Smith were not present.
The city council approved Haverlah’s initial contract on July 31, 2019, which had an effective date of July 16, 2019.
Originally, he signed the contract for a salary of $155,000 per year through July 15, 2023.
With the extension, Haverlah is now under contract through at least July 15, 2024. The 3.25% raise equates to $5,037.50 annually.
Of those who were there and voted, Councilwoman Dianne Campbell had glowing remarks for Haverlah on Wednesday morning.
“Ryan Haverlah is a proven leader,” Campbell said.
Campbell said Haverlah is thoughtful, engages and seeks input from those who work for him and presents items to the council that are always well thought out and informed recommendations.
“I think the way we can show him our appreciation for everything that he does is — as a small token — is to extend his contract,” Campbell said.
Haverlah can be seen in the community engaging with residents even when he is not fulfilling his official capacity.
“He serves on multiple boards — he’s on the AUSA board — he does the Wreaths for Vets,” Campbell said. “So he doesn’t limit his service to just being city manager.”
Campbell said one of his major accomplishment has been his leadership during the crisis when Fathom gave an abrupt notice to the city in November 2019 that it was going out of business, and the city had to reassume control of billing and customer service for utilities.
“He was calm, he was professional,” Campbell said of his demeanor during that time. “And, he immediately worked with his team to develop a strategy and a plan to deal with this crisis.”
Haverlah has been employed with the city since March 2011, was the deputy city manager and budget director for the city before he became city manager.
