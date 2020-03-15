COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah plans to update the City Council about steps that have been taken to deal with the threat of COVID-19, more commonly known as the novel coronavirus.
Haverah’s update is scheduled for the end of the council’s 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St., in Copperas Cove.
The city manager’s report is listed as an update on city actions and communication about COVID-19. Coryell County Judge Roger Miller issued a disaster declaration Friday calling for all public events to cease for a period of seven days.
In response, the city canceled several events, including a scheduled badge-pinning ceremony for new firefighters and the Daddy Daughter Dance planned for Saturday night.
Moreover, the Copperas Cove ISD has extended Spring Break through March 20 and has postponed the State of District luncheon scheduled for Thursday.
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young said Friday that the city is continuing to information about the virus outbreak being put out by the Centers for Disease Control and various health and emergency management organizations. He added that all city departments are appraising their current protocols for continuity of operations.
Copperas Cove residents are being encouraged to continue healthy hygiene practices such as handwashing, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, and cleaning surfaces that are touched often with a household cleaning spray or wipe.
The City Council also plans to hold two public hearings during the Tuesday meeting. One will ask for public comment on a rezoning request for a daycare center at 301 S. Second St. The other will seek comment on adding an appendix to the city’s Parks Master Plan.
Also on the agenda is a vote to approve an agreement between the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation and Fieldstone Commercial, LLC to purchase a little more than 10 acres in the Narrows Business Park. The purchase price is $800,000.
