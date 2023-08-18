Farewell

Diane Drussell, right, laughs as a member of the Copperas Cove community talks with her at a farewell reception at Giovanni's Italian Restaurant on Friday. Drussell, the assistant director of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, will be the operations director for the Victoria EDC.

COPPERAS COVE — In a final send-off Friday, dozens of members of the Copperas Cove community wished Diane Drussell well after 10 years of employment with the city’s Economic Development Corporation.

Drussell, whose last day in Copperas Cove was Friday, served as the assistant director of the Copperas Cove EDC and will be moving on to be the operations director of the Victoria EDC. Victoria is a town situated on Highway 87 not far from the coast and approximately two hours from Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi.

