COPPERAS COVE — In a final send-off Friday, dozens of members of the Copperas Cove community wished Diane Drussell well after 10 years of employment with the city’s Economic Development Corporation.
Drussell, whose last day in Copperas Cove was Friday, served as the assistant director of the Copperas Cove EDC and will be moving on to be the operations director of the Victoria EDC. Victoria is a town situated on Highway 87 not far from the coast and approximately two hours from Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi.
“I’m very excited and I think it will be a very good move for me,” Drussell said toward the end of the reception at Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant. “I’ve been here 10 years, and sometimes we need a little bit of change for us to personally and professionally grow, so I’m looking forward to the different growth opportunities.”
Fred Welch, executive director of the Copperas Cove EDC, said he was surprised by Drussell’s announcement a few weeks ago but also thrilled for the opportunity for her.
“I, in my career, have always been a firm believer in preparing my individuals for the next assignment,” Welch said. “I was hoping that maybe Diane might be replacing me in a couple years — but who knows, she could come back. But I know that she’s going on to broaden her skills and her abilities. She’s got a great opportunity, and I’m excited for her.”
Drussell begins her new position in Victoria on Monday.
