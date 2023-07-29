COPPERAS COVE — Members of the Copperas Cove community bid farewell Thursday to longtime school district employee Wendy Sledd, the outgoing director of communications, who worked for Copperas Cove ISD for the past nine years.
Sledd is departing for a similar job in Waco ISD, which she begins on Tuesday.
“I was brought to tears several times,” Sledd said after the reception that saw several dozens say their goodbyes. “I think the sentiment of people, first of all, making time to come in with their busy schedules, and secondly, just their words of kindness and extending those to me, I will always remember that.”
School board member Mike Wilburn, who has been on the board for Sledd’s entire tenure with the district, said she will be missed by the community.
“The thing I think about is the way she put the emphasis on the students,” Wilburn, a retired educator from the district, said. “Anything that steeps into my mind, she had it out in the papers, the television, on the internet, on the webpage.”
