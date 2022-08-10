After seeing adjustments to the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget over the past couple of weeks, the Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to adopt the budget.
Overall, the budget calls for a total projected amount of expenditures of $52.9 million and projected revenues of $50.9 million. Approximately $1.9 million of the city’s expenditures are for capital projects, which are one-time purchases made from the appropriate fund balance.
Broken down to operating funds, the city is projecting around $44 million of expenditures and around $42 million of revenue. The difference in the operating fund will be covered from money in the city’s General Fund balance, which is expected to be around $10.2 million heading into the next fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
Two of the main modifiers to the budget from the one that City Manager Ryan Haverlah proposed in June are the certified property values from the Coryell and Lampasas County appraisal districts as well as the pay increase for more than 100 city positions.
With the exception of the Golf Course Fund, all major funds are projected to have fund balances that exceed the ideal fund balance — the amount needed to operate for three months.
The General Fund is expected to end on Sept. 30, 2023, with an ending balance of around $2.9 million above the ideal balance. In the Water and Sewer Fund, that figure is expected to be around $3.5 million above the ideal balance. Projected to use Solid Waste Fund money for an upcoming expansion project at the Transfer Station south of town, the city expects that fund to be around $678,000 above the ideal balance. Finally, the Golf Course Fund, which has been on an upward trend for the past few years, is expected to fall short of the ideal balance by around $1.2 million.
The council also adopted the proposed property tax rate of 72.1028 cents per $100 of taxable assessed valuation, which the council proposed on July 28.
The adopted tax rate is lower than the current rate of 76.0068 cents per $100 and higher than the no-new-revenue rate of 61.7904 cents per $100.
Along with adopting the budget and the property tax rate, the city council also approved changes to the city’s fee schedule, which lays out the pricing for everything in the city.
Of note, the fee schedule will, beginning Oct. 1, raise the price of non-emergency service calls to the fire department from $50 to $100, increase the price of color printouts at the library from 15 cents to 25 cents per sheet and an increase in the Solid Waste fee from $19.83 to $22.36 per month for garbage collection along with a 12.77% increase of all other Solid Waste fees.
