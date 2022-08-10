LOCAL GOVERNMENT

After seeing adjustments to the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget over the past couple of weeks, the Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to adopt the budget.

Overall, the budget calls for a total projected amount of expenditures of $52.9 million and projected revenues of $50.9 million. Approximately $1.9 million of the city’s expenditures are for capital projects, which are one-time purchases made from the appropriate fund balance.

