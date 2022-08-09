In a unanimous vote on both actions, the Copperas Cove City Council adopted the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 and the property tax rate, both of which take effect Oct. 1.
The budget reflects expected expenditures of $52.9 million and projected revenues of $50.9 million. Approximately $1.9 million of the city’s expenditures are for capital projects, which are one-time purchases made from the appropriate fund balance.
City officials are expecting a beginning General Fund balance of around $10.3 million when the fiscal year begins and expect an ending General Fund balance of around $8.3 million, which would be nearly $3 million above the ideal fund balance. The ideal fund balance represents the amount of money required to operate the city for three months.
The city council also adopted the proposed property tax rate of 72.1028 cents per $100 of taxable assessed valuation, which the council proposed on July 28.
The adopted tax rate is lower than the current rate of 76.0068 cents per $100 and higher than the no-new-revenue rate of 61.7904 cents per $100.
For more information, read Thursday’s Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.