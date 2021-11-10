COPPERAS COVE - It’s official. There will be a runoff between Shawn Alzona and Scott Remalia to decide the winner of the special election for Place 3 of the Copperas Cove City Council.
After canvassing the votes from the election on Nov. 2, the results remained unchanged from the unofficial results that Coryell and Lampasas counties released on election day.
Alzona finished as the top vote-getter with 734 votes and Remalia finished with 379 votes.
Third-place finisher William Greg Smith finished with 372 votes.
Alzona and Remalia are vying for the unexpired seat to fill the remainder of Dan Yancey’s term. Yancey won the election for the position of mayor over write-in candidate Devin Meadows.
Joann Courtland and Fred Chavez, council members for Places 1 and 2, respectively, retained their seats after being unopposed.
OTHER ITEMS
The city council also adopted the results of the other items on the ballot.
Voters passed a $4.075 million bond for the construction of a new animal shelter in the city that is expected to be constructed next to Fire Station 2.
Twelve of 13 city charter amendment proposals passed. The only one that did not was the one that proposed an increase of pay for council members and the mayor by $25 per meeting.
