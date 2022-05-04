COPPERAS COVE — A land swap with Fort Hood that was expected to be complete in November 2021 should now be complete after the Copperas Cove City Council approved an amendment to the deal this week.
In the time since approval in November, the deeds were expected to have been executed.
“That did not occur in November, December or January,” said Ryan Haverlah, Copperas Cove city manager, at Tuesday’s council meeting.
After reaching out to Fort Hood, Haverlah said he learned the base would no longer approve the deeds, so new deeds had to be drafted and approved.
Two things had to be done to work up the new deeds, Haverlah explained.
“One of those was the lands had to be surveyed and appraised again because it had been too long since the last appraisal,” he said.
In the end, the new deeds actually helped the city come out ahead. In the original deeds, the city of Copperas Cove would’ve had to pay Fort Hood an additional $12,000 to even out the value of the exchange. After re-appraisal, the scales tipped, and Fort Hood would now have to pay $10,000. Due to that likely being a tall order to get approved by the government, Fort Hood ultimately agreed to pay for the title work, valued at around $15,000, Haverlah explained.
“So in the end, we came out ahead on this still, and we are just so close — I hope — to actually completing this land exchange,” Haverlah said.
The land involved in the swap is land that should’ve been included in a previous exchange several years ago.
About 11.5 acres were left along U.S. Highway 190 belonging to Fort Hood near Old Copperas Cove Road and Mashburn Drive in east Cove, restricting access and development to that area, Haverlah explained in November.
In return, three smaller sections of land of near equivalent value further south of that location will be turned over to Fort Hood to increase the size of the post’s training areas.
Land going to Fort Hood is owned by business partners James Clark and Wesley Atkinson, and land from Fort Hood is going to the business partners. The city is acting as a mediator in the deal since the government only does business with other governmental authorities.
The City Council on Tuesday night approved the amendment unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.