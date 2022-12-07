Water cities 1.jpg

The Copperas Cove City Council approved additional fund allocations for the backup power generation project at the Bell County Water Treatment Plant.

COPPERAS COVE — Due to actual costs being realized, the city of Copperas Cove has agreed to pay an additional $182,160.97 for the backup power generation project from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 at Belton Lake. Copperas Cove purchases treated water from the Killeen-based water district.

The project, which will provide backup power to the water treatment plant in the event of a power outage, was initially expected to cost $10,811,180.

