COPPERAS COVE — Due to actual costs being realized, the city of Copperas Cove has agreed to pay an additional $182,160.97 for the backup power generation project from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 at Belton Lake. Copperas Cove purchases treated water from the Killeen-based water district.
The project, which will provide backup power to the water treatment plant in the event of a power outage, was initially expected to cost $10,811,180.
Actual costs have risen, however, necessitating cities to chip in a little bit more. Part of the reason for the increased price is the need for an Atmos metering station and an Oncor transformer purchase, which totaled $1.35 million.
“In this time, as you are all aware of based on the projects I’ve been bringing you, the cost of materials (and) commodities — things like generators — have just inflated phenomenally, leading to this action,” said Public Works Director Scott Osburn.
Another reason is due to proceeds being offset by the issuance of a Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant that Gov. Greg Abbott awarded for $5 million on Nov. 9.
Fort Hood’s allocation was covered entirely by the grant, and according to Ricky Garrett, general manager of WCID-1, because of the increased costs of the project, it increased Fort Hood’s share, meaning it took up a larger chunk of the grant.
As a result, each other customer did not receive as much of the grant as initially planned for, leaving some funds unaccounted for, Garrett explained.
The city has sufficient reserves in its Water and Sewer Fund to cover the additional amount, Osburn explained.
On June 21, the Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously to approve Addendum 6 to its contract with Bell County WCID-1, which included the city’s original proportionate share of $2.07 million for the project, according Osburn.
“The reason why they were assumptions at that point is we had not actually gotten into the design of this project,” Osburn told the council Tuesday evening.
Other additional allocations required by the other customers of Bell County WCID-1 are:
- Killeen: $437,788.97
- Harker Heights: $182,160.97
- Belton: $134,934.05
- 439 Water Supply Corporation: $40,480.22
- Bell County WCID-3 (Nolanville): $26,986.82
Garrett said Wednesday that he may not need to go back to all entities to receive approval from their boards or councils because some of them had already built a cushion into their original agreement of funds to WCID-1.
The project calls for the installation of 16 natural gas-powered generators to provide a total of 10 megawatts, enough to power the entire Belton treatment plant.
In the event of a power outage, the generators would immediately kick on.
On May 8, the water plant lost complete power for more than three hours due to a blown fuse on a nearby Oncor power pole, which caused a boil-water notice for Killeen and other area cities that lasted days.
The plant currently does not have backup power capabilities.
During the workshop prior to the regular meeting, new Cove council members John Hale (Place 4) and Manual “Monty” Montanez (Place 5) were sworn into their seats.
Hale succeeds Jay Manning who was term-limited. Montanez succeeds Dianne Campbell, who withdrew her reelection bid in August.
Councilman Shawn Alzona, who was not present for the meeting, will begin his first full term on the council. He was initially elected in December 2021 to fill the remainder of Dan Yancey’s term after he won the mayoral race a year ago.
