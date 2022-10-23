In Copperas Cove, voters on Nov. 8 will decide on the race for City Council Place 4 and the Copperas Cove ISD School Board Place 5. Early voting starts Monday.
Running for city council are John Hale and Edith Natividad. Running for school board are incumbent Jeff Gorres and challenger Heather Copeland.
The Herald asked all four candidates questions. The Q&A is below:
City Council
1) Why are you seeking a seat on the Copperas Cove City Council?
Hale: To be involved with the community that I live in. Work on the future of the City of Copperas Cove and work to promote accountability of the City and the organizations that work with the city.
Natividad: I believe that serving for Copperas Cove City Council is my calling. I want to be apart of City plannings and decisions making to better our community. I want to be the voice of our citizens.
2) Residents often take to social media to clamor for Business A, Business B, and Business C or Business Type X, Business Type Y, and Business Type Z. Attracting businesses to the city is a primary function of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation. What can you do as a city council member to complement the EDC’s efforts and augment its chances of attracting those businesses?
Hale: As a City Council member, I would engage the EDC and look at where City Council can assist with bringing career jobs to Copperas Cove. Focus on what can we as a City Council, start to do, or do better to assist the EDC … Both the City and the EDC need to think about what “we” can do “better”, and what “new things” can “we” start to do?
Natividad: I would recommend to our City Mayor to give him a public recognition during City Council Meeting. Continue to support the budget that the EDC will need for attracting more businesses to our city of Copperas Cove.
3) In your opinion, what is one weakness you see in the city of Copperas Cove? What can you do as a city council member to work on turning that weakness into a strength?
Hale: I believe that the City of Copperas Cove has a communication problem … if a clear understood message is not getting to the people in one form of media or another, this is a communication problem. Be it, the sender of the information, (The City), or the Receiver of the information, (The Citizens of Copperas Cove), are not being understood, this is a communication problem. Learning how to communicate and understand can become a strength.
Natividad: One weakness that I have observed is lack of Community Events where our citizens can get together and just have fun with family and friends. We need more family events. I can start organizing a Multi-Cultural events that’s free to our citizens. Have an event celebration during Copperas Cove Birthday month in March. Like, National Night Out held in downtown Cove. Our Police Department did an awesome job with that event every year.
4) What are the top 3 things you think the city council needs to address? Why?
Hale: 1. Work diligently to get some career job businesses into Copperas Cove with above retail pay scales that will assist in population growth … The City Council will need to be diligent with spending
2. Work diligently to get the Police Department staffed correctly and plan for the future growth of the city
3. Work diligently to get the Fire Department staffed correctly and plan for the future growth
Natividad: Homeless, panhandlers and water pipes breaking. We have the same people asking money in every corner of highway 190. It’s not safe for us all. I know, I was raised to give but if the same people every day then that’s not good. Some of the water pipes are old and needs to be replaced to prevent future damage to some of our residents.
School board
1) Why are you running for a seat on the school board?
Copeland: I have nieces and nephews in our school system, they range from elementary through high school. I, also, have a big interest in the children that I am very involved with at the church I attend. I care about their education and the influence that our schools have on them.
Gorres: There have been significant improvements during my tenure, from progress assessment, compensation, recruitment and retention, and accountability. In December 2021 there were several incidents of Violence at the high school which demonstrate to me that we still have room for improvement. I have proposed and championed the recruitment for additional School Resource Officers to support safety and security of our students and staff of CCISD. Running to ensure that the progress in this action continues.
2) One of the main functions of the Copperas Cove ISD school board is to approve or disapprove the use of funds in the district. In your opinion, how has the school board done in this regard over the past 3 years?
Copeland: It is a fact that this district is very limited on funds since our loss of impact aid. I know there is a lot that needs to be done, but it must be prioritized because of the amount of funds available. There is a lot that must be considered, we are growing and I am not fully aware of what drives priorities, it will be a learning experience.
Gorres: We are steadfast focused improving and supporting the aspirations and requirements of the children entrusted to the district for education and care while on campus. From upgrades to our campuses to include secure vestibules, playgrounds, commercial HVAC and kitchen systems, automated climate control system, etc are focused on the safety, security and improving the education environment while judicially expending the public funds we are charged with oversight of.
3) The Copperas Cove ISD school board establishes general policies for the district. In your opinion, what is a policy the board has set in the past 3 years that works well and one that may need to be looked at again?
Copeland: The past few years have been very trying with the pandemic. My grandson was in his senior year when this began and I believe the superintendent, school board and school administrators, as well as the teachers have put measures in place that have far exceeded those of other school districts. The innovations that will continue to improve our district are advancing to give our kids successful educations.
Gorres: We have addressed compensation soundly for most of the district. In SEP 21 we addressed the pay for our bus drivers and substitute teachers, This May, we addressed recruitment and retention challenges for teachers by approving one of the most aggressive compensation packages in the state. We do need to look at the next pay survey … to ensure we have all our team covered under current economic conditions.
4) In November of last year, the Copperas Cove ISD received a “Superior” rating from the Texas Education Agency’s annual Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. School officials have said they believe the district has received a “Superior” rating every year since the rating system’s inception in 1999. What can you bring to the board to ensure the district continues to receive high marks for financial integrity?
Copeland: I believe that our board and superintendent are transparent in funding and requirement issues. They maintain integrity and knowledge of state requirements. I come from a background of rules and regulations that are not always pleasant to follow but must be adhered to and yet allow functionality. I believe that is my strong point. I know that somethings are necessary, yet are not easy.
Gorres: As a former Army contract specialist and Financial Analyst I bring a keen eye and discernment for … funding and budget matters. As example this August we were presented with a proposed budget in which an estimated $5.25 Million fund balance draw was anticipated. By asking questions of the administration, the final fund balance draw down projected to be $2.53 Million, an anticipated savings of $2.72 Million for our community.
