Several roads in Copperas Cove, which were damaged during Winter Storm Uri in February, will soon see repairs done after the Copperas Cove City Council approved a contract in the amount of $651,761.05 for the repairs to Texas Materials Group, Inc.
The historic storm ravaged the entire state from Feb. 13 through 17. During the storm, all 254 counties in the state were under a winter storm warning.
“As we’ve discussed in the past, following (Winter) Storm Uri, that passed through in February of this year, significant damage was received by city infrastructure throughout the city,” said Scott Osburn, the city’s director of Public Works.
Osburn told the council Tuesday night that following the storm, city staff assessed the locations and the damage.
“Approximately 390 different areas were identified through that process,” Osburn said.
After the assessment, city staff prioritized repairs using both in-house services in the Streets Department as well as outsourcing repairs to other companies.
The contract authorizes Texas Materials Group to make repairs to Big Divide Road, Constitution Drive, Colorado Drive, Freedom Lane, Ogletree Pass, and Skyline Drive, for a total of approximately 17,000 square yards of road.
Osburn said the city will likely remove Constitution Drive from the contract, post-bid, since the Economic Development Corporation agreed to assume responsibility for its repairs.
In place of Constitution Drive, the city will likely add other streets to the contract to be repaired by Texas Materials Group.
“At the top of that list are some repairs to Isabelle Drive, which have really started trending downward,” Osburn said.
Since the winter storm, city crews have repaired around 85 to 90 areas within the city, Osburn told the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.