COPPERAS COVE — After nearly three years of being in a state of disrepair, one of Copperas Cove’s oft-traveled side roads is set to be reconstructed.

The Copperas Cove City Council on Tuesday passed a project to reconstruct Constitution Drive. The vote was 5-0 with councilmen Shawn Alzona and Manuel Montanez not present.

