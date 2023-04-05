COPPERAS COVE — After nearly three years of being in a state of disrepair, one of Copperas Cove’s oft-traveled side roads is set to be reconstructed.
The Copperas Cove City Council on Tuesday passed a project to reconstruct Constitution Drive. The vote was 5-0 with councilmen Shawn Alzona and Manuel Montanez not present.
The road has been deemed as “failed” since 2020 during a geotechnical survey, according to Public Works Director Scott Osburn.
“Obviously, over three years, it has not gotten better,” Osburn said Tuesday. “Most people just avoid the stretch of road.”
The project, which could begin in early summer and is expected to take eight to nine months to complete, was bid at a price of $2.3 million by TTG Utilities of Gatesville. It was the only bid the city received for the project.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said the price exceeded the initial budgeted price of nearly $2.04 million.
According to Osburn, the city identified approximately $400,000 of cost savings from other projects and the EDC obtained an additional $315,000 to ensure the project will be covered.
The project calls to reconstruct 3,600 linear feet of Constitution Drive from Business Highway 190 to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Osburn told the council Tuesday evening that the city had to adjust some things in the project to obtain a bid closer to the budget. During the design phase in 2022, the project was expected to exceed the budget by around $700,000.
Osburn explained some of those changes.
“The design proposes to reconstruct this segment in concrete versus flex base asphalt,” Osburn said. “The purpose behind that (is) really twofold: One relates to the durability of concrete, and the use of this particular segment is heavily traveled by heavy trucks, delivering to Walmart or delivering to various other businesses.”
Osburn explained the city also eliminated the desired storm water improvement part of the project during the design phase.
“We were looking at taking the storm water underground and routing that out to (Business Highway) 190 through — basically — storm pipe,” he said. “That being said, as we got into this project, the amount of elevation from MLK down to Constitution is very limited.”
Finally, TTG Utilities will use what Osburn called a “monolithic pour” when laying the concrete, which according to him, would “eliminate some of the joints near the curbs where water can infiltrate into the concrete.”
A majority of the funding for the project will come from the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation.
The EDC has expressed interest in the project because the road “is a primary feed into a significant portion of the existing business hub of the City and the Narrows Business Park,” according to the city.
Prior to work beginning, Osburn said the city will give notice to commercial businesses along the road and ensure the project is done in a phased approach to ensure “some access” at all points throughout the repair duration.
Repairs are expected to begin on the side closest to Business Highway 190.
