COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council approved a project this week that will address what Public Works Director Scott Osburn called “historic drainage issues.”
The project, according to Osburn, is to take place near the intersection of Hardeman Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Osburn reminded the council of the project’s presence on the 2023-2024 Capital Improvement Project Plan and its necessity.
“Basically, what we have here is we have a significant amount of water coming off Copperas Cove Junior High up on Rodney (Avenue), coming down Hardeman, really overpowering the existing drainage infrastructure,” Osburn said during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Osburn further explained the scope of the projected $1.6 million project.
“What this project hopes to do is to place some additional drainage infrastructure — some adequately-sized drainage infrastructure — not only along Rodney, but then an (reinforced concrete) pipe through Hardeman down to the existing channel at its intersection with MLK and ultimately off towards Business 190 where there is that existing channel,” Osburn said.
With the council’s motion and unanimous action, the contract for the project was awarded to TTG Utilities, Inc., out of Gatesville. The contractor has completed several projects in the city in the past.
Osburn said he will bring a budget amendment for the council to approve for the $1.6 million cost of the project at a subsequent meeting.
Also during the meeting, the council unanimously approved reimbursements for The Cove House, Boys and Girls Club and Hill Country Action Association for the funds they used for utility bills. The council also agreed to move forward with a proposed plan to seek grant funding for sidewalk projects around town.
