COPPERAS COVE — Utilities along the Highway 190 bypass south of Copperas Cove will soon be relocated to make way for a future Texas Department of Transportation project.
The project, an expansion of the bypass from two lanes to four lanes, is expected to be bid in 2025.
Copperas Cove Public Works Director Scott Osburn told the City Council in Tuesday’s regular meeting that should the relocation project be completed quickly, the bidding date for the expansion project could come as early as sometime in 2023.
In order to have the utilities relocated, it will come with a price tag of around $877,500, which Osburn said is significantly higher than what had been discussed last year.
Tuesday’s unanimous action by the council authorized the city to execute a professional services agreement with Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. for design and construction phase services of the project. The professional services agreement will cost $80,270.
Responding to a question from Councilwoman Vonya Hart about partial reimbursement from TxDOT for moving the utilities, Osburn said it is not likely.
“What that comes down to is completing some immediate research on my end, in the event that we had a standalone easement when the original highway was expanded, potentially we could get some reimbursement for that,” he said. “However, in just some preliminary evaluation, I don’t think that was the case.
“Basically, they were publicly dedicated easements. And that’s kind of how TxDOT works. If you’re in their right of way, you need to get your stuff out of their right of way so they can move forward with their project. And that’s typically at your cost unless there’s extenuating circumstances.”
Mayor Dan Yancey reiterated the importance of the utility relocation project.
“The bottom line is for us to accomplish this so that the other two lanes of I-14 can be extended from the east side of Copperas Cove to (just beyond Farm-to-Market) 2657,” Yancey said.
