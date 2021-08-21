COPPERAS COVE — Longtime Copperas Cove resident Shawn Alzona is running for Cove City Council in the Nov. 2 election. As of Saturday, he will face two other candidates for the Place 3 special election.
Alzona, a 22-year retiree from the Army, said his main issue right now is growth.
“It’s happening, and we want to make sure that we can find ways to use that growth to our advantage,” Alzona said during a meet-and-greet event at Studio Three in Copperas Cove.
Alzona, 45, said that from a personal standpoint, he feels like he owes it to the community to do things to help it.
Though the event did not draw anybody outside his campaign and some of the current city council members, Alzona said he plans to hold more events in September and October to provide residents the opportunity to meet him.
