Alzona

Copperas Cove City Council candidate Shawn Alzona said Saturday during a meet-and-greet that if elected, he will work to ensure that the growth that is happening in the city is done in a way that benefits the city.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Longtime Copperas Cove resident Shawn Alzona is running for Cove City Council in the Nov. 2 election. As of Saturday, he will face two other candidates for the Place 3 special election.

Alzona, a 22-year retiree from the Army, said his main issue right now is growth.

“It’s happening, and we want to make sure that we can find ways to use that growth to our advantage,” Alzona said during a meet-and-greet event at Studio Three in Copperas Cove.

Alzona, 45, said that from a personal standpoint, he feels like he owes it to the community to do things to help it.

Though the event did not draw anybody outside his campaign and some of the current city council members, Alzona said he plans to hold more events in September and October to provide residents the opportunity to meet him.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.