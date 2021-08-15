Shawn Alzona, a Copperas Cove City Council candidate, will host a meet and greet from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Copperas Cove.
Alzona filed for the Place 3 special election on Aug. 4.
He is one of three candidates currently vying for that seat after Councilman Dan Yancey decided to run for mayor.
The meet and greet, as well as a Q&A, will be held at Studio Three, 1009 W. Business Highway 190.
Those wishing to attend should RSVP by Thursday at https://alzonaforcove.eventbrite.com, 254-677-6802 or info@alzonaforcove.com
Food and drinks will be served.
