COPPERAS COVE - Vonya Hart is officially the newest member of the Copperas Cove City Council.
Cove council canvasses runoff votes; Hart officially elected
After being named the unofficial winner of the runoff with Theresa "Terri" Deans for Place 6, Hart was named the official winner after the council canvassed the results Tuesday.
Hart officially finished with 602 votes (57.6%) to Deans' 444 (42.4%).
After hearing the results Dec. 8, Hart was ecstatic and overcome with emotion. She credited members of the community helping her heal from the loss of her husband a few years back, so she was grateful for the support they showed in the election.
Now, the emotions have settled, and Hart said the reality is starting to sink in.
"Now, for me, it's more about now - moving forward," Hart said Tuesday outside the council chambers.
Hart will be sworn in at 5 p.m. Jan. 5 inside the council chambers.
Thaddeus Imerman
