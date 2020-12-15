Hart

Vonya Hart listens to the results of the vote canvassing Tuesday in the Copperas Cove City Council chambers. Hart was named the official winner of the race for City Council Place 6. Hart squared off with Theresa "Terri" Deans Dec. 8 in a runoff.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE - Vonya Hart is officially the newest member of the Copperas Cove City Council. 

After being named the unofficial winner of the runoff with Theresa "Terri" Deans for Place 6, Hart was named the official winner after the council canvassed the results Tuesday.
 
Hart officially finished with 602 votes (57.6%) to Deans' 444 (42.4%).
After hearing the results Dec. 8, Hart was ecstatic and overcome with emotion. She credited members of the community helping her heal from the loss of her husband a few years back, so she was grateful for the support they showed in the election.
 
Now, the emotions have settled, and Hart said the reality is starting to sink in.
 
"Now, for me, it's more about now - moving forward," Hart said Tuesday outside the council chambers.
 
Hart will be sworn in at 5 p.m. Jan. 5 inside the council chambers.

