A utility assistance program to help offset the impact of the increase in utility base rates could be made official Tuesday in Copperas Cove.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah will present the plan to the city council for potential approval based on direction he received during a council meeting in October.
As it stands, the program would be open to all active residential utility customers in good standing, including those accounts with an active payment plan, and residential utility customers with monthly billed consumption of less than 8,000 gallons.
Donations would be accounted for in the Donation Fund of the city’s budget.
Customers requesting assistance would need to notify Utility Administration in-person or by phone, and no documentation would be required.
The initial program term would be for six months but could be extended pending an evaluation of the program by the city council after the first six-month term.
Customers would be eligible for benefits monthly, based on fund availability.
Assistance would be in the amount of $6 for the water base rate, $6 for the sewer base rate, 83 cents for the solid waste rate and $1 for the drainage rate.
All of the above conditions are pending council approval Tuesday.
The council approved the increase in the base rates Sept. 1, 2020, and the new rates took effect Oct. 1.
During a workshop preceding the regular meeting, Haverlah will present the council with an update on Capital Improvement Projects.
The workshop begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The passcode is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
