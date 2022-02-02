COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program titleholders and their parents will have to wait another two weeks to know where they stand in the city of Copperas Cove. As it has the past two meetings, the council once again voted to table the decision to decide the program’s status.
Mayor Dan Yancey has attempted to ensure all council members are present for the final discussion and vote, but the past two weeks there has been at least one absent.
On Tuesday, it was Councilwoman Joann Courtland.
Options facing the city council are to either make the program an official organization by city ordinance with city council oversight, to encourage the program to become its own nonprofit organization or to find another entity to become the fiduciary agent for the program.
Sensing the urgency of making a decision one way or the other, Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Fred Chavez motioned to postpone the vote until Feb. 15 with the stipulation that if a quorum of four is present, they will make a vote on the program’s status, regardless of council members present or not present.
“I don’t want to keep putting everyone through this,” Chavez said, responding to a question by Councilman Jack Smith. “It’s highly stressful, and it’s not fair to keep pushing this down. I want us to make a decision, and whatever that decision is going to be — however the vote goes — let’s just get it over with because everybody has things to do when it comes to this pageant. There are other things that need to happen.
“And I wasn’t trying to be draconian or imperious — although I do like those words. I merely want ... if we have a quorum, we need to make the vote.”
Wendy Sledd, the program’s volunteer director, has told the council repeatedly that a vote other than establishing it by ordinance may mean the ultimate end of the program due to time constraints. She reiterated the same during the workshop meeting Tuesday and equated running a nonprofit organization to running a business.
Speaking in support of the program during the open forum portion of the regular meeting, former Young Miss Five Hills Elise Fuselier explained to the council why the program should officially be implemented as a city program.
“I feel like it would be an incredible loss for young people and women signing up to know that the continuance of the program is possibly ending,” she said. “I personally would not want to apply to a company that would be only lasting for that year. Having direction is important, because this pageant gave me something to do because there’s not enough for people to do my age.”
To view the whole meeting and the full discussion, view the video at https://bit.ly/34dOaxt.
