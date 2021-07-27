COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council met Tuesday to discuss the property tax rate for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget.
Currently, city residents are assessed a tax rate of 78.65 cents per $100 valuation, which the council ultimately adopted on Aug. 4, 2020.
The city’s tax rate is the highest when compared to 10 other area cities, to include Killeen and Harker Heights.
Councilman Dan Yancey emphasized during the meeting that though it is the highest tax rate, it is more affordable to live in Copperas Cove than some of the other cities.
When comparing the average yearly cost for property taxes, Copperas Cove is the fifth lowest out-of-pocket cost among the 11 cities.
That is because of the average market value and average taxable value of a house, which are lower in Copperas Cove.
“The values are more affordable here, so if you apply these tax rates, how much is actually coming out of your pocket?” Yancey said after the meeting.
Average city taxes in Copperas Cove would be $1,080 per year, compared to $1,145 in Killeen and $1,554 in Harker Heights, using last year’s tax rates.
During the meeting, Budget Director Ariana Beckman laid out the difference in the no-new-revenue tax rate, the voter-approval tax rate and the current tax rate based on calculations from certified property tax values.
The council is expected to propose the tax rate Thursday during the first of two public hearings for the budget.
If the council proposes, and ultimately adopts, the no-new-revenue tax rate of 72.4609 cents per $100 valuation, the city would lose $406,247 in revenue into the general fund.
For the voter-approval tax rate of 76.0068 cents per $100 valuation, the city would gain $92,750 in the general fund.
Finally, the general fund impact for the current tax rate of 78.65 cents per $100 valuation, the city would see an increase of $464,715 in revenue to the general fund.
If the council proposes and adopts the current tax rate, it would also force an order for a special election, since it is above the voter-approval rate - the highest rate the city could assess without it going to a vote.
To view the proposed budget breakdown by department, go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/budget/budget-presentations/.
The council is expected to adopt the budget, the tax rate, the fee schedule and the long-range plans on Aug. 10.
