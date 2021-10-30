The Copperas Cove City Council is expected to continue discussions during a workshop Tuesday of possible uses for coronavirus relief funds the city qualified to receive.
During the workshop of the Oct. 19 meeting, City Manager Ryan Haverlah provided the council members with a printout of possible specific examples of things the city can do with the money.
The city qualified to receive a total of just over $8.2 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which was authorized by the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act in March.
Copperas Cove received the first half of the allocation on Aug. 24. It will receive the second half next year.
Haverlah brought the item up for discussion during a workshop on Oct. 5, and council members gave their initial thoughts.
Also during the regular council meeting, the city council is expected to take action on an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget for the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation and authorize Mayor Bradi Diaz to execute settlement participation forms that would join the city with the state as a party in the Texas Opioid Settlement Agreements, which would net the city an additional $133,492 to use to support strategies to combat the opioid crisis.
The workshop is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after the conclusion of the workshop.
Seating is available for the public at the meeting at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
