Two incumbents on the Copperas Cove City Council have filed for re-election and will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Vonya Hart, incumbent for Place 6, and Jack Smith, incumbent for Place 7, are nearing the end of their first full terms.
Hart is a military family life counselor.
Smith is an associate broker of Donlie McMullin Real Estate Services.
Anyone in Copperas Cove wanting to file have until Aug. 21 to do so. Filing can be done in person in the city secretary’s office at the Copperas Cove City Hall, 914 S. Main St., Suite D, in Copperas Cove.
Applications can also be mailed to Copperas Cove City Hall; Attn: Lisa Wilson, City Secretary; 914 S. Main St., Suite D; Copperas Cove, TX, 76522.
School board
Places 6 and 7 are also up for election on the Copperas Cove ISD School Board of Trustees. Incumbents in those seats are John Gallen and Karen Harrison.
Copperas Cove ISD, 408 S. Main St., will be open to accept candidate applications Monday – Friday, during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The deadline to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. Aug. 21. On that day, Copperas Cove ISD will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidate applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to Copperas Cove ISD, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
Other cities/entities that hold elections in November and will also have the until Aug. 21 to file for a place on the ballot are:
City of Nolanville
City of Gatesville
Gatesville ISD Board of Trustees
