COPPERAS COVE — Although it was not the kind of action many in the crowd expected — or wanted, for that matter — it is action nonetheless from the Copperas Cove City Council. It is the first such action in four meetings taken by the city’s governing body pertaining to the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, which has been a topic of every meeting of 2022 so far.
In a contested 4-3 vote after a nearly hourlong discussion Tuesday evening, the Copperas Cove City Council decided to take a step forward to make a final decision on the relationship between the city and the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
That “decision,” as it were, was to begin to ask for an audit of the program’s finances from 2018-2021 and to take a “deep dive” with regards to insurance and questions of liability. City Councilwoman Joann Courtland made the prevailing motion. It also delays the vote on the final decision about the program.
Prior to voting, the city council confirmed with City Manager Ryan Haverlah that the audit is intended to capture or answer the difference between the total revenues from all payments and the nearly half-million dollar mark as presented on achievement statements by Wendy Sledd, the program’s volunteer director, as the program’s monetary impact to the city.
“That was the impetus of asking for the audit, yes,” said Councilman Fred Chavez.
Councilman Jay Manning and Councilwomen Dianne Campbell and Vonya Hart voted against the motion. In the roll call, Councilman Jack Smith made the deciding vote in favor of Courtland’s motion, which did not have a timeline attached to it.
Still on the table, ultimately, is a decision to either bring the program under the city by issuance of an ordinance or to encourage the program to become its own 501(c)3 nonprofit organization or to encourage the program to partner with another organization to become the fiduciary agent.
Originally, Courtland brought a proposal to the council Tuesday that would create the program as an entity of the city’s Public Relations Department and established by ordinance.
Her proposal laid out recommendations for stipulations on the program. Haverlah reminded the council that Courtland’s proposal was simply that: A proposal.
“If council said we want to maintain the program as a program of the city, I would be able to use this as a potential guide to develop that ordinance,” Haverlah said.
Sledd declined comment Tuesday evening after the meeting regarding the action taken by the city council.
To watch the full discussion, go to https://bit.ly/3GW9R2q. The discussion begins around the 2 hour, 23 minute mark of the video.
For further comments and more detailed remarks from council members, check out the Copperas Cove Herald website online Friday morning.
