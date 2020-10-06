COPPERAS COVE — Utility service disconnections will continue in Copperas Cove, after discussion of utility service delinquencies at Tuesday evening’s council meeting.
Councilman Fred Chavez had requested a discussion of the status of delinquent accounts during the previous council meeting on Sept. 15.
“The reason why we’re looking at this is I asked Ryan (Haverlah) in light of the fact that the federal government has suspended evictions for people coming out of certain types of homes … they suspended evictions,” Chavez said. “I was asking should we mirror what the federal government is doing. That is where I was coming from."
City Manager Ryan Haverlah presented the delinquency report to the council at Tuesday’s meeting.
Since July, when the city resumed disconnections, there are 1,246 utility accounts with some sort of delinquent balance for a total delinquent amount of $478,106.
The city stopped disconnections and stopped applying late fees from December 2019 to July, due to the sudden discontinuation of service by Fathom Water Group, the company the city contracted with in May 2017.
Fathom began handling customer service and billing later that year.
Haverlah said that many of the customers with delinquent accounts have entered into re-payment plans with the city’s Utilities Administration.
“As you can see, we’re looking at just less than 10% of our customer base that is delinquent on their current, active utility account,” Haverlah said. “With that being said — and looking at these numbers and looking at the total number of accounts that we continue to work with on a monthly basis — … staff’s recommendation would be not to suspend disconnects for utilities.”
In response to a question from Councilman Marc Payne, Haverlah said the customer service and billing transition from Fathom back to the city had a bigger impact on utility bills than the coronavirus pandemic has.
Chavez said that based on what Haverlah presented, his concerns and questions were answered.
None of the seven council members made a recommendation to suspend disconnections, so Haverlah said the city will continue operating as normal.
At the end of the meeting, Haverlah told the council that since the summer, many customers have made comments or complaints about utility bills since the city re-assumed control of the billing.
One resident and utility customer, Cheryl Lewis, made comments about the city’s software program that calculates utility usage.
“It’s been an ongoing problem for me — I don’t know how many other residents — with the duplicate reading for the day,” Lewis said.
She said duplicate readings make it difficult for customers like herself to accurately gauge how much their monthly bill will be.
Lewis said that in the last 45 days, she has noticed 10 duplicate readings.
Haverlah said the city attempts to reach out to residents with concerns and attempts to help them resolve the issues they are having.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.