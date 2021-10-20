COPPERAS COVE — With an expansion of the Belton Lake Water Treatment Plant on the horizon, the Copperas Cove City Council agreed to commit to an additional 7 million gallons per day of treated water rights during its regular meeting on Tuesday evening.
On Oct. 5, Ricky Garrett, general manager of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, told council members that the recent opening of the Stillhouse Lake Water Treatment Plant has made the expansion of the Belton Lake Water Treatment Plant possible.
Currently, the city of Copperas Cove is contracted with Bell County WCID-1 for up to 16 million gallons per day from the Belton Lake Water Treatment Plant.
With the expected expansion, the city was given the opportunity to commit to an additional 3 million to 10 million gallons per day to secure water rights for the continued growth of the city.
All City Council members — as well as City Manager Ryan Haverlah and Public Works Director Scott Osburn — recommended the city commit to at least 5 million gallons per day.
Councilwoman Dianne Campbell recommended the city go all in for an additional 10 million gallons per day.
With estimated growth of 2% per year, Campbell said rough calculations have the potential population of the city being over 70,000 by 2048.
The current population of Copperas Cove is 36,670, according to data from the 2020 Census.
“This is a one-shot deal, and we’re talking about water, and without water there is no life,” Campbell said.
Haverlah said the 2% estimate is probably conservative and will likely be closer to around 2.9% moving forward. He added that the city is currently growing at a rate of about 6% per year.
Prior to Campbell’s comments, Councilwoman Joann Courtland said she thought the city should be aggressive in committing to the water rights, ultimately landing at a suggestion of 7 million gallons per day.
“I know we have already got scheduled growth now; I’m talking about in the next couple of years with all the growth that is planned in the community, are we going to be able to take care of those people?” Courtland asked. “Lord only knows what’s going to happen in 10, 15, 20 years.”
Courtland agreed with a previous statement made by Councilman Dan Yancey, when he suggested that “water is the new gold.”
Councilman Fred Chavez had also suggested 7 million gallons per day, adding that there is one thing in particular he has been concerned about.
“My concern has always been the growth coming out of Williamson County, and they are very aggressive, and whatever we leave on the table, they’re going to take.” Chavez said. “And that’s something that just kind of sticks in my craw in the fact that they are growing rapidly and are going to snatch everything up.”
Cost
When finalized, the additional water rights will cost the city, and ultimately its residents, money.
Now that the city has committed to an additional 7 million gallons, Garrett and his staff will take all customer increased allocations and do calculations and present final costs at a later date.
During the Oct. 5 meeting, Osburn said each million gallons could cost around $5.2 million of principal to be repaid over 30 years.
How much it could cost the residents and how the city will implement the increase to be paid is yet to be determined, Haverlah explained after the meeting.
Haverlah told the council, however, that after around 2025, the amount owed by residents would likely decrease due to the expected larger customer base.
