COPPERAS COVE — While it is not official until Aug. 15, one thing is certain: property owners in Copperas Cove will have a lower property tax rate to the city beginning Oct. 1 when the new budget takes effect.
In a 6-0 vote this week, the Copperas Cove City Council proposed a property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year of 67.2652 cents per $100 valuation. Councilman Fred Chavez was not present.
The proposed tax rate is the voter-approval tax rate, which the state defines as “a maximum rate allowed by law without voter approval. The voter-approval rate provides the taxing unit with about the same amount of tax revenue it spent the previous year for day-to-day operations, plus an extra 3.5 percent for operations and sufficient funds to pay debts in the coming year.”
If adopted on Aug. 15, the tax rate would increase projected revenues in the proposed budget by $1,281,649. Property tax revenue goes into the city’s General Fund.
The increased revenue would also be expected to cover the initially proposed deficit of $681,086.
A lower tax rate, however, does not necessarily equate to less taxes paid by property owners.
The proposed rate is lower than the 72.1028 cents per $100 the city currently charges residents. It is also lower than the rate that was put into the proposed budget in June.
With the proposed tax rate, the council also agreed to an amendment of the proposed budget to move premium pay for public service employees to the General Fund. Earlier this year, City Manager Ryan Haverlah recommended that the approximately $481,000 needed for that premium pay be used with American Rescue Plan Act funds, but that is no longer an option.
“The U.S. Treasury Department notified us recently that premium pay is no longer an eligible expense using ARPA funds because the federal government officially ended the COVID-19 pandemic on April 10 of this year,” Haverlah said. “We have two choices; that is we either move that cost into the General Fund or we stop paying our public safety officers that additional amount.
“As I discussed last time, our neighboring cities are aggressively adjusting their compensation for public safety positions. The further east we go, the more intense it gets in terms of starting pay and pay for officers that have tenure with those departments. And just to our west, in Lampasas, we’re barely keeping up.”
The proposed tax rate is expected to result in an effectively balanced budget with a newly projected surplus of around $5,000.
Councilman Jack Smith gave comments on the proposed rate prior to the roll-call vote at Tuesday’s meeting.
”I just want to make a point that I am for the voter-approval tax rate,” he said. “I would love to see the no-new-revenue tax rate, but I know that we have to pay our employees more money, and it costs more to run the city every year. So, it would be nice to have absolute no new taxes. The tax rate is going down by almost 5 cents with the voter-approval tax rate, so I feel good about that.”
The county’s tax assessor/collector calculated the no-new-revenue tax rate to be 63.9296 cents per $100 valuation. The no-new-revenue tax rate is “a calculated rate that would provide the taxing unit with same amount of revenue it received in the year before, on properties taxed in both years.”
Copperas Cove City Council members are expected to adopt the tax rate, the budget and the fee schedule for fiscal year 2023-2024 on Aug. 15.
