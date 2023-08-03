Copperas Cove Welcome sign
Mike Bartoszek | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — While it is not official until Aug. 15, one thing is certain: property owners in Copperas Cove will have a lower property tax rate to the city beginning Oct. 1 when the new budget takes effect.

In a 6-0 vote this week, the Copperas Cove City Council proposed a property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year of 67.2652 cents per $100 valuation. Councilman Fred Chavez was not present.

