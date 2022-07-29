COPPERAS COVE — While it is not official until Aug. 9, one thing is certain: property owners in Copperas Cove will have a lower property tax rate to the city beginning Oct. 1 when the new budget takes effect.
In a 5-0 vote Thursday, the Copperas Cove City Council proposed a property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year of 72.1028 cents per $100 valuation. Councilwoman Joann Courtland and Councilman Shawn Alzona were not present.
A lower tax rate, however, does not necessarily equate to less taxes paid by property owners.
The proposed rate is lower than the 76.0068 cents per $100 the city currently charges residents. It is also lower than the rate that was put into the proposed budget on June 7.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said Thursday that the initial proposed budget was based off of estimated property values. Since he proposed the budget in June, however, Haverlah said the city has received certified property values from both the Coryell County Appraisal District and the Lampasas County Appraisal District.
If adopted on Aug. 9, the tax rate would result in an increase of revenues to the city by $165,416. Property tax revenue goes into the city’s General Fund.
Despite the guaranteed lower property tax rate, those who look strictly at that number will see that Copperas Cove is likely to still have the highest tax rate based on comparison with 13 other cities in the region, including Killeen, Harker Heights, Temple, Belton, Pflugerville and Round Rock.
The property tax rate by itself can be deceptive, however. Haverlah said a deeper look into other figures would reveal that there is more than meets the eye regarding the affordability of living in Copperas Cove.
For example, among the 14 cities, Copperas Cove has the second-lowest median sale price in 2022: $231,750. That figure ranges from as low as $140,000 in Gatesville to $589,100 in Cedar Park.
Copperas Cove also has the third-lowest average taxable value of homes in 2021 at $137,370. That figure ranges from $126,358 in Gatesville to $510,962 in Cedar Park.
In terms of average annual city tax — or the amount of money each property owner paid in 2021 — Copperas Cove ranks fifth out of 14 with an average cost of $1,044. Annual city tax totals ranged from $444 in Lampasas to $2,207 in Cedar Park.
Haverlah added that Copperas Cove provides more city services than many of the other cities in the region, with the exception of Killeen and Temple. Killeen offers 11 city services, while Copperas Cove and Temple each provide 10. This prompted Mayor Dan Yancey to say that Copperas Cove property owners get “more bang for their buck.”
Copperas Cove City Council members are expected to adopt the tax rate, the budget and the fee schedule for fiscal year 2022-2023 on Aug. 9.
