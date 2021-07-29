COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove residents may be looking at a city property tax rate of 76.0068 cents per $100 valuation for the upcoming fiscal year after the Copperas Cove City Council unanimously proposed that rate Thursday evening.
The proposed rate is more than 2½ cents lower than the current tax rate of 78.65 cents per $100 valuation.
City council members still need to officially adopt the tax rate in a meeting scheduled for Aug. 10.
Based on certified property values from the Coryell County Appraisal District and the Lampasas County Appraisal District, the tax rate is expected to provide the city with an increase of $92,000 to the general fund.
It also ultimately allows the city to put some desired expenditures back into the budget.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said the city had to take the expenditures out of the initial proposed budget due to a lack of available revenue.
The expenditures relate to various things, including the reclassification of a position in the Information Technology Department, a new position in the Information Technology Department and repairs to Public Works Drive and a parking lot.
Ultimately, by putting the items back into the budget, the city is projected to end up with an expected ending fund balance in the general fund of around just over $2,000 higher than the originally proposed budget indicated.
During Thursday’s meeting, Councilman Dan Yancey moved to propose the new tax rate, which was the voter-approval tax rate — the highest rate that does not require a special election.
Yancey said after the meeting that it was the responsible thing for the city council to do.
“I mean, at the end of the day, who’s going to vote for more taxes, unless there’s an absolutely compelling reason?” Yancey said. “You know, we’re growing, and I think that’s the part that’s good for us. As more rooftops come on … then that adds to the tax rolls.”
Though the rate may be lower, residents may see an increase in taxes since certified property values increased by 10% from last year in Copperas Cove.
The next meeting directly related to the budget will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 10, when the council will hold the second of two required public hearings for the budget.
At that meeting, the council is expected to adopt the budget, the tax rate, the fee schedule and the long-range plans.
To view the proposed budget breakdown by department, go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/budget/budget-presentations/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.