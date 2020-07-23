The Copperas Cove City Council has proposed the tax rate for the fiscal year 2021 budget, and it is no change from the current year’s rate — 78.65 cents per $100 valuation.
Councilman Dan Yancey motioned to propose the tax rate on Thursday night at a special council meeting, and the council voted unanimously in favor of it.
The city of Copperas Cove will be able to generate more revenue next year for the general fund by keeping the current tax rate, according to a presentation by Budget Director Ariana Beckman during Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
Beckman reminded the council on Thursday that it was required to set a public hearing for the proposed rate since it exceeded the lower value of the no-new-revenue tax rate and the voter-approval tax rate.
The council followed city staff recommendation and voted unanimously to set the date of the public hearing to be Aug. 4, the date of the next council meeting.
Subsequently on Aug. 4, the Council will also adopt the tax rate and the budget.
In Tuesday’s meeting, Beckman demonstrated to the council that the current tax rate would generate an additional $165,128 to the general fund.
The council was also presented with a no-new-revenue tax rate of 77.397 cents per $100 which would’ve generated an additional $5,979, as well as a voter-approval tax rate of 78.9206 cents per $100, which would’ve generated an additional $199,498.
Copperas Cove’s budget for the next fiscal year, as presented in June, includes $45.27 million in expenditures for all city funds versus nearly $43.59 million in projected revenue.
