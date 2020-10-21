Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah received further direction from the Cove City Council this week about the potential Utility Assistance Donation Program.
Tuesday’s discussion, as well as the discussion from Sept. 15, are preliminary, and nothing is solidified yet. The item will be brought back to the council at a future meeting.
“As we’ve discussed this program, initially, the primary direction from council was to create a program to address the increase in rates, primarily on the base rates for customers,” Haverlah said Tuesday evening.
Ultimately, the council told Haverlah that the program should, initially, be for six months, with the possibility of monthly assistance. If set up, the council said it intends to address the program on a quarterly basis.
If the program is set up, it would be funded by private donations from residents and customers, and therefore, the council gave direction to Haverlah that those seeking assistance should do so every month, so the city can determine the funds availability for that month.
Initial direction from the council identified potential qualifying customers as residential customers who use less than 8,250 gallons of water.
The initial intent is to offset the cost of the increase of the base rates, which the council approved Sept. 1 and went into effect Oct. 1.
The base rates for water and sewage increased from $14 to $20 each, the solid waste rate increased from $19 to $19.83 and the drainage fee increased from $6 to $7.
The total increase is $13.83. Based on calculations prior to Sept. 1, the rates showed that a bill for a residential customer who uses more than 8,250 gallons would actually decrease with the new rates.
The council also told Haverlah that assistance should be available for residential customers in “good standing” with the city’s Utility Administration.
During a presentation during the previous council meeting on Oct. 6, Haverlah said a number of customers who had past-due accounts had worked out a payment plan with the city.
Haverlah said Tuesday those customers would be considered in “good standing” with the city.
Prior to reaching these measures of direction, the council discussed the topic for nearly an hour. All council members agreed that the program should be as simplistic as possible.
Afraid the discussion was going toward the direction of going further than alleviating the “undue burden” from the base rate increases, Councilman Dan Yancey stepped in.
“If we want to get into a program where we’re doing far more than that, as far as actually paying somebody’s utility bills or whatever, based on whatever conditions, then I think that’s a whole (other) program,” he said.
