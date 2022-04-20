COPPERAS COVE — After some discussion, the Copperas Cove City Council reached a unanimous consensus to allocate some of its available coronavirus relief funds to go toward a water line replacement from Killeen to Copperas Cove. The City Council will need to take official action on the allocation at a later date, according to City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
The Killeen-Cove water line project will replace a 26,000 linear feet, 20-inch transmission line with a new 24-inch pipe. It will run from Clear Creek Drive in Killeen to the Turkey Run Pump Station in Copperas Cove on a new route.
Scott Osburn, Copperas Cove’s director of Public Works, has said the project is necessary for a variety of reasons.
First, the current line was built in the 1970s, making it near the end of its lifecycle. Second, a large portion of the line runs underneath Fort Hood as well, meaning it is difficult for city workers to access. Third, the current line has an inadequate number of isolation valves.
Osburn explained Tuesday that the project has been in the works for a while.
“The Killeen-Cove 20-inch transmission line relocation project is a project that’s actually been in the works for about five to six years — and potentially even longer than that," Osburn said.
Utility Engineer Group has worked with the city of Copperas Cove to work out logistical details with Fort Hood as well as the BNSF Railroad.
The Copperas Cove City Council unanimously approved the project, awarding the winning bid to S.J. Louis Construction of Texas, LTD, out of Mansfield, for $9.85 million.
Once officially allocated by an action item, the city will use $3 million in coronavirus relief funds to cover a portion of the project. The remainder of the project will be funded with Certificates of Obligation from the 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 Water and Sewer funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.