COPPERAS COVE — It is officially budget season in the city of Copperas Cove as the City Council this week received the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.
The overall proposed budget is around $49.4 million of expenditures across all funds. Total revenues are projected to be around $45.9 million. These proposed figures represent an overall budget deficit of around $3.5 million.
The city of Copperas Cove has five main funds — general, water and sewer, solid waste, golf course and other.
Though four of the five funds have projected deficits, they are expected to have final fund balances above the ideal fund balance, which represents three months of operating expenses.
The city’s General Fund is expected to have the largest deficit — around $1.1 million. City Manager Ryan Haverlah has stated that this number is an improvement from previous years. The council adopted the 2020-2021 budget on Aug. 4, 2020, with an expected General Fund deficit of around $1.5 million.
“Some of the issues that have caused the deficit are increasing materials, supplies and vendor costs,” Haverlah said Tuesday night during the workshop meeting before the regular meeting.
The city has countered the deficit in a variety of ways, such as removing several new positions requested and removing several new requests submitted by departments.
Haverlah has explained that the council has adopted a budget with a deficit for at least the past 10 years. In order to balance the budget, the city uses money from the fund balances.
To view the proposed budget that Haverlah gave to the council, go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/budget/budget-presentations/.
Looking ahead, the council will have a special meeting on Tuesday to receive more specific details about major operating funds and other funds as well as to hear presentations from the departments.
If needed, the council will meet on June 10 and/or 15 to hear more departmental presentations.
A workshop for non-city organization presentations will be on July 1.
The council will discuss the tax rate in a workshop on July 27, which will precede the first public hearing on the budget on July 29.
On Aug. 10, the council is expected to adopt the budget, the tax rate, the long-range plans and the fee schedule.
