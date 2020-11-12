COPPERAS COVE — It’s official. Theresa “Terri” Deans and Vonya Hart will face off head-to-head in a runoff for the council’s Place 6 seat.
During the Nov. 3 general election, Deans received the most votes out of four candidates, a total of 3,299.
Hart finished second in voting with 2,260 votes.
During a special meeting Thursday, the Copperas Cove City Council canvassed the votes and set the date of the runoff election: Dec. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The polling location for the runoff is the Coryell County Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace, in Copperas Cove.
Voters will have one week of early voting, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Early Voting Center.
Whoever wins the runoff will take over for incumbent Marc Payne, who finished third in the voting with 2,169 votes, 91 behind Hart.
Former Councilman Gary Kent finished with a total of 2,168.
Running unopposed, Councilman Jack Smith (Place 7) received 8,601 votes.
Also canvassed were votes for the special election to reallocate one-eighth of 1 percent of sales tax revenue for street maintenance projects.
A total of 8,584 people voted in favor of the measure, while 2,903 people voted against it.
Scott Osburn, director of Public Works, spoke about the importance of the passage of the measure.
“With the passage of the special election, the City will be able to continue funding the Street Maintenance Team and moving forward with the Street Maintenance program for another 4 years,” Osburn said Thursday via email.
He said the passage capitalizes on the momentum of the established program for the continuance of preventative maintenance on street networks.
