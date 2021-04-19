During Tuesday’s city council meeting in Copperas Cove, council members are expected to break into executive session to evaluate City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
The evaluation comes at the request of Councilwoman Dianne Campbell at the very end of the previous meeting on April 6.
“I would like for us to have an executive session to review the performance and responsibilities of the city manager,” Campbell said.
A few months ago, Haverlah received a pay raise and had his contract extended by a year after an annual evaluation of his performance.
On Nov. 17, the city council voted 5-0 to extend his contract to July 15, 2024, and to raise his pay by 3.25%, or $5,037.50 annually.
Haverlah has been employed with the city since March 2011, and was the deputy city manager and budget director for the city before he became city manager.
During the meeting, Haverlah is also expected to give an update on several topics, including the Narrows sidewalk project, the Business 190 improvement project, an update on bills that could impact the city in the Texas Legislature and a financial status and budget planning update.
A workshop begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The pass code is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
