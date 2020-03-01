COPPERAS COVE — About five hours into a strategic planning session held last month by the Copperas Cove City Council, Councilman Jack Smith asked a question that helped explain the difficult decisions the council will face as it moves forward with its budget process.
Heading into the Feb. 21 meeting, the city had 329 projects scheduled over the next five years as part of its Capital Improvement Plan. The total cost to accomplish all of the projects would be more than $64 million. However, since the City Council had already decided to cap its debt over the next five years at $8 million a year or $40 million in total, the total dollar amount tied to those projects needed to come down substantially.
As the council debated delaying smaller projects to help meet those goals, Smith asked City Manager Ryan Haverlah a broader question about why those delays were necessary.
“Last year’s council decided that we should only have $8 million in bonds per year, but we have all these projects,” said Smith, who was elected to the council last November. “We can’t get there by taking $20,000 out (of the budget) for flooring at City Hall.”
Haverlah took the question as an opportunity to explain a stark reality to the council and to anyone else watching the meeting both in the room and online.
Using a chart showing the city’s debt obligations and repayment schedule, he pointed out that the city has quite a bit of debt to repay over the next five years. Haverlah said the city needs to clear those debts because the assets they are tied to continue to depreciate over time. Moreover, the city can’t add more to that debt at the current property tax rate.
“Our property taxes are not growing in such a way that, in five years, we’re going to increase debt service revenue to pay for this debt and still account for and fund our daily operations,” Haverlah said.
In other words, no matter how much some of the projects are needed, the city can’t issue debt beyond the $40 million cap set by the council and still have enough money to continue offering all its current services.
“That’s why we’re going through this exercise of trying to figure out what projects we’re going to leave in 20-21 and which ones we can move out to the future,” Haverlah said. “We can’t do every project next year. We can’t do every project the following year, either.”
A BALANCING ACT
Haverlah pointed out that city departments have worked hard to hard to keep equipment running beyond its expected lifespan to keep from having to buy replacements. But he said there is only so much each department can do, and that capital purchases for equipment and vehicles are a priority.
He also explained that water and sewer projects are going to be done, one way or another. While the council could delay those projects into future years, any breakdowns or problems would cause those projects to be done on an emergency basis and would ultimately cost Copperas Cove even more money.
But capital equipment and improvements are not the only needs of the city.
Budget Director Ariana Beckman also outlined the city’s personnel needs for the next fiscal year. City department heads have proposed hiring 20 new employees under the general fund, which uses the property taxes the city collects. If all 20 positions were included in the budget, they would have a fiscal impact of just over $1 million.
The proposed budget would also include a 2% cost-of-living adjustment for city employees, a market adjustment for compensation for employees in several city departments, and a 2.5% salary increase for employees in the police department.
PRIORITIES
As the strategy meeting reached the seven-hour mark, the council made several key decisions about its priorities moving forward.
The council directed Haverlah and Beckman to work toward a budget that would include the 2% COLA increase for all employees, the market adjustment for employees of several city departments, and the increases for the police department. Council members also directed staff to work toward five of the six top priorities for new employees, including Parks and Recreation maintenance employees and a deputy city secretary.
The decisions about capital improvement projects took longer, but ultimately resulted in cutting the amount of projects in the 2021 budget from $17.6 million to just under $9 million.
While adjustments can and will be made during the process, the council decided to move a street reconstruction and drainage project for Oak Hill Drive and several water and sewer projects into 2022.
Among the priorities kept in the 2021 budget are the construction of a new animal shelter. The $7.4 million project will go before voters before being approved, as the city will seek to issue general obligation bonds to pay for it.
THE TICKING CLOCK
The clock has already begun ticking in the process of coming up with the city’s 2021 budget.
Last year, City Manager Ryan Haverlah presented the budget on July 2, kicking off two months of discussion, public hearings, and revisions. City fee schedules, personnel and capital improvement plans, the property tax rate and the entire city budget were adopted in a final vote on Sept. 3.
This year, changes mandated by the Texas Legislature have pushed the entire process earlier by a month. Senate Bill 2 triggers an automatic tax-approval election if a city’s adopted property tax rate is more than 3.5% higher than its previously approved rate. That requires that the tax rate be adopted a month earlier in the budgeting process.
The city manager will present the 2021 budget to the city council on June 2, while the final votes on the elements of that budget will be made on Aug. 4.
