The Copperas Cove City Council is expected to adopt the budget, property tax rate, fee schedule and long-range plans during Tuesday’s special meeting.
Council members proposed a tax rate of 76.0068 cents per $100 valuation, down from the current 78.65 cents per $100 valuation.
The proposed rate is the highest rate the city could impose without it going to an election for voter approval.
Despite the lower tax rate, property taxes have increased. The average homestead taxable value increased 11.64%, and the tax on the average homestead increased by 7.85%, based on certified values from the Coryell and Lampasas County Appraisal Districts.
The overall proposed budget is around $49.4 million of expenditures across all funds. Total revenues are projected to be around $45.9 million. These proposed figures represent an overall budget deficit of around $3.5 million.
The operating deficit, however, is projected to be only $240,332.
Contributing to the large number on the bottom line are capital improvement projects from two major funds — water and sewer and solid waste.
Bond election?
Council members are also expected to decide whether or not to call a special bond election for the proposed new Animal Control facility.
If called, the bond amount will be for $4.075 million. The project itself is estimated to cost around $3.8 million. If approved, it would be constructed next to Fire Station No. 2, 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113.
The total bond amount includes the price of construction as well as the acquisition of land, easements and rights-of-way in connection to the land acquisition, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of, and interest on the bonds.
The start time for Tuesday’s special meeting is 5:30 p.m.
Seating is available for the public at the meeting at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The pass code is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
