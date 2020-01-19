COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council is set to adopt its new population figure for 2020 at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Each year, the city staff determines the number of people living in Copperas Cove as a baseline for reporting, planning and budgeting.
The U.S. Census determined the city’s population as 32,032 in 2010. City staff takes a look at single-family and duplex permits issued, then adds in any areas annexed by the city and rental occupancy rates to get an estimate of the number people that have moved into the city since 2010.
Council will vote to adopt a population figure of 35,307 people for the upcoming year.
The City Council will also bring back an issue that it was unable to decide on at its last meeting on Jan. 7. City staff is recommending a change to an ordinance governing how Hotel and Occupancy Tax funding is approved. The Texas Hotel Lodging Association recommends that any organization requesting funding show that the event will generate hotel stays in the city. Moreover, the THLA recommends that the city limit any funding request to 25% of the gross amount of hotel stays generated by the event.
Several council members thought that the percentage might be too low. An organization that might need several thousand dollars to help put on an event might only be eligible for a few hundred dollars if the council was limited to allocating just 25% of the estimated hotel stays generated.
City staff is recommending that council members determine how they would like to handle that requirement and pass the ordinance amending the HOT fund policy.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah also plans to give an update to the council on an application for Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant to be used for improvements to State Highway 9, as well as the current status of the city’s transition to handling its own water billing following the termination of its relationship with third-party billing company Fathom.
