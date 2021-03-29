Copperas Cove city council members will hold a special meeting Tuesday to begin discussions about the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2021.
Scheduled to give presentations during the meeting are Velia Key, the city’s director of financial services, and Ariana Beckman, the director of budget.
Key is expected to give a presentation of the FY 2020 annual comprehensive financial report.
Beckman is expected to give a presentation of the proposed 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Plan.
The council is then expected to discuss and give direction on the FY21-22 proposed budget and plan of municipal services and the proposed fee schedule.
Each year, the council is afforded the opportunity to give direction on the operating budget prior to beginning budget preparation.
“As a result, the budget process and required budget meetings have been more organized and successful,” the agenda for the meeting states.
The planning process begins with the development of the budget calendar.
According to the proposed calendar, several council workshops regarding the budget are planned. Tentatively, those dates are May 18, June 1, June 8, June 10, June 15, July 1 and July 20.
Public hearings on the budget are tentatively scheduled for July 22 and Aug. 3.
The council could adopt the budget, property tax rate, fee schedule and 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan Aug. 3.
The special council meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The passcode is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
